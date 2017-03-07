Texas Rangers

March 7, 2017 5:27 PM

Rockies pop Yu Darvish, hold on against Rangers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Rockies scored an unearned run in the ninth to beat the Rangers 3-2 Tuesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. The Rangers dropped to 2-9-1 in Cactus League play.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish was tagged for a two-run homer by Irving native Trevor Story but settled down and struck out three and walked two in three-plus innings.

Darvish came out after walking the lead-off batter in the fourth at 59 pitches.

The Rangers bullpen was outstanding behind Darvish. Tanner Scheppers struck out two in a scoreless inning, his first of the spring. Mike Hauschild three two perfect innings. Keone Kela struck out two in a perfect eighth. Jeremy Jeffress allowed an unearned run in the ninth.

How Rangers hitters fared: Mike Napoli homered (his first of the spring) in the second. The other four Rangers’ hits were singles. Drew Robinson and Jose Trevino each worked walks.

Notables: Former Rangers center fielder Ian Desmond who is playing first base for the Rockies now, arrived early in Surprise to see some of his old friends in the Rangers’ clubhouse.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

