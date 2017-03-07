Yu Darvish, hoping to lower pitch count, throws 59 in second outing

If there’s an area Rangers ace Yu Darvish could improve it’s working quicker during a game. No, he doesn’t need to start rushing to the rubber between every pitch. He needs to make quicker work of hitters, which means throwing fewer pitches, which means going deeper in games, and perhaps less wear and tear throughout the season.
Darvish is working on it, including Tuesday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies at Surprise Stadium. He surrendered a two-run homer to Irving native Trevor Story in the first inning on a pitch left over the middle, he said.
59 Pitches in three-plus innings for Yu Darvish Tuesday afternoon against the Rockies.
He threw 59 pitches before leaving after walking the leadoff hitter in the fourth. Not exactly a low pitch count. Still, Darvish said he was pleased with his progress this spring. This is his second outing in a game after pitching a scoreless inning on Feb. 26.
“Overall it was a pretty good outing and I had no pain,” he said, referring to mild discomfort he felt between innings last spring. “When I was behind in the count I was still able to get some outs so that’s a good outing.”
He primarily worked on his sinker and slider Tuesday.
“I felt way better than my previous outings,” he said. “I was able to throw [the slider] for strikes and got some swing and misses.”
I’m just trying to get less pitches in an inning. I’m going to keep working on it.
Rangers RHP Yu Darvish on pitch count
Darvish lowered his pitch count to 15.7 per inning in 2016. It was 16 in 2014 and 16.5 in 2013.
“Ideally, if I can get it down to 7.8 that’s really great,” Darvish said, in an apparent stab at sarcasm. “I’m just trying to get less pitches in an inning. I’m going to keep working on it.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
