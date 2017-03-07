Jurickson Profar center of attention in Netherlands’ WBC win

Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar helped lead The Netherlands to a 5-0 win over Korea Monday in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
Profar was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the first inning. He later singled in the fifth. Profar started in center field and caught three balls.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister stayed up late to watch the game from Seoul, Korea.
“I haven’t slept a whole lot,” Banister said. “I liked the home run. Jurickon is an athlete. We saw the athleticism in play last year. To be able to do that is a plus for him, but not the No. 1 plus for us.”
