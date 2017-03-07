Rangers’ Cashner improving, hopes to return to mound quickly

Right-hander Andrew Cashner hopes to be throwing off a mound soon, though he hasn’t been told by the Texas Rangers medical staff when that might be.
Cashner, the native Texan and former TCU star, has been dealing with soreness in his upper biceps but said he is throwing at 120 feet without any issues as he attempts to rebuild arm strength.
“They’ve pretty much just been working off how I feel every day,” Cashner said. “I’ve been feeling good. I’m sure we’ll talk at some point today or tomorrow.”
Cashner, who signed a one-year deal for $10 million in November, said that he still has time to get ready for the first week of the season, but he is also leery of rushing back and having a setback.
“My thought right now is just taking it day by day,” he said. “I think I can get ready pretty fast, but the best way I can contribute is by being healthy.”
