March 6, 2017 5:27 PM

Rangers’ bats go silent as Mariners roll

By Stefan Stevenson

PEORIA, Ariz.

The Rangers’ offensive struggles hit a spring low Monday afternoon against the Mariners. The Rangers were held to three hits as the Mariners pulled away early 9-0 at Peoria Sports Complex. The Rangers dropped to 2-8-1 in the Cactus League.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Starter A.J. Griffin was tagged for six runs on six hits, including two homers. He also walked three and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings. Griffin said he was working on a new grip for cut fastball and his changeup and was not pitching inside enough to keep hitters honest. “They started feeling comfortable [on the inside] but I feel really good about the action I’m getting on those two pitches,” he said. “For the most part I felt pretty good about it.”

Jose Leclerc pitched a perfect fourth. Eddie Gamboa allowed three unearned runs on two hits and three walks in two innings. Brady Dragmire allowed a walk and single but held the Mariners scoreless in the seventh. Alex Claudio pitched a perfect eighth.

How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre’s line out to left in the fourth was the highlight of the day, if that’s any indication. Sure, Travis Snider doubled in the seventh but Brett Nicholas grounded out and Doug Bernier struck out to end the inning.

Notable: Former Rangers outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday. Felix Hernandez paid for a Mariachi band to serenade him. Classic.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

