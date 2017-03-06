Lefty reliever Andrew Faulkner among Rangers first camp cuts

The Rangers have made their first cuts of the spring and at least one came as a surprise.
Left-handed reliever Andrew Faulkner, who was on the Opening Day roster a year ago, was one of six players optioned or assigned to the minors. Faulkner, left-hander Yohander Mendez and right-hander Connor Sadzeck were optioned to Triple A Round Rock. Left-hander Adam Loewen, and right-handers Ariel Jurado and Jose Valdespina were assigned to minor league camp.
Faulkner has pitched in two games (1 inning) with a walk and no strikeouts this spring. The others have mostly struggled early in spring action. Sadzeck, a starter, has allowed two runs in four innings. Mendez, Loewen and Jurado have all allowed at least four earned runs in less than 3 2/3 innings apiece.
