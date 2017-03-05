Surprise Five shines a light on Rangers’ early spring stars

We’ve been through a week of spring games and although it’s still early, with major players still to see their first Cactus League action (Elvis Andrus, Cole Hamels, for example), it seems as good a time as any to highlight five of the standout Rangers players through eight spring games.
Especially after a packed house (11,048) watched the Rangers and Cubs take turns slugging three homers each but still end in a 9-9 tie at Surprise Stadium Sunday afternoon.
VIDEO: @Pudge_Rodriguez throws out first pitch before #Rangers-#Cubs. pic.twitter.com/hllrUbd9Rq— Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) March 5, 2017
Here’s Sunday night’s Surprise Five, with a look at the five early stars in Rangers camp:
1. Delino’s dealing — Five of Delino DeShields’ team-high six hits this spring have come in the past three games. He had another single off the bench on Sunday. He leads the club with a .500 on-base percentage and is 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts. In short, he’s doing this spring what he wanted to show he could still do: get on base and cause problems on the base paths. If he keeps it up, there’s no way he’s’ not on the Opening Day roster.
2. Mr. Robinson — Drew Robinson hasn’t played as much as some but he’s made it count when he’s in there. He hit his second homer of the spring on Sunday and is tied for the team lead with five RBIs. He also has a double and four walks, so he’s having some good at-bats. Robinson’s chances of making the club as a utility player seem low with Jurickson Profar in the mix but so far he’s keeping it interesting.
3. Rua rolls on — Every time you think Ryan Rua missed his window to become a major league fixture he shows that there is no window. Or if there are windows, he’ll gladly bust through them. Rua is tied with Robinson (see above!) for the team lead with five RBIs. The 2015 Opening Day left-fielder is again having a solid spring and seems destined to be in left again or at the very least, a fourth outfielder.
4. All hail Hoying — Jared Hoying said it multiple times the first day reporters were allowed in the spring clubhouse: “I just want to play baseball.” Fair enough. The minor league free agent who loved the Texas organization so much that he requested a deal be done has made the most of his time so far. The log jam for the bench outfielder spot is real.
5. Dyson dialed in — Closer Sam Dyson didn’t need to prove much this spring. Besides staying healthy and preparing for Opening Day, Dyson’s role on the club is his. Even a sprain to his throwing hand seemed a mere hiccup to Dyson. He pitched in his first game Sunday since Feb. 25. He retired the Cubs on 10 pitches (eight strikes) with a strikeout and weak popup. He, along with Jonathan Lucroy, head off to Miami to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Both leave camp with more than two solid weeks of preparation.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
