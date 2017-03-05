Rangers, Cubs take turns slugging out to a draw

The Rangers and Cubs traded homers (three for each team) but neither club could push across the go-ahead run and the game ended in a 9-9 tie at Surprise Stadium.
VIDEO: @Pudge_Rodriguez throws out first pitch before #Rangers-#Cubs. pic.twitter.com/hllrUbd9Rq— Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) March 5, 2017
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez struggled to fool few Cubs hitters. He was charged with two runs on five hits, including a solo homer by Tommy La Stella, in two innings.
Sam Dyson threw a 10-pitch perfect inning of relief, his first appearance since Feb. 25. He had a strikeout and induced a pop up. Tony Barnette allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, including a grand slam, and was pulled after retiring just one batter. Anthony Bass improved over his last out, holding the Cubs to two hits in two scoreless innings.
These @Cubs show no mercy in #SpringTraining. https://t.co/6rlNg7w9TI pic.twitter.com/gxit2i7qxe— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) March 5, 2017
How Rangers hitters fared: Jonathan Lucroy and Will Middlebrooks each had two hits. Middlebrooks doubled in Lucroy for the second of two runs in the second inning. Nomar Mazara, Mike Napoli and Ryan Rua each drove in runs in the third.
With Ronald Guzman on basde, Drew Robinson homered in the seventh, his second of the spring. Jared Hoying and Jason Martinson (Birdville High alumnus) had back to back homers in the eighth to tie it at 9-9.
Notables: Wesley Wright picked off a runner at first in the third. Napoli threw to second for the caught steeling.
.@albertalmora, party of four? pic.twitter.com/atmOWmATSW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 5, 2017
