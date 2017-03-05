Texas Rangers

Rangers, Cubs take turns slugging out to a draw

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Rangers and Cubs traded homers (three for each team) but neither club could push across the go-ahead run and the game ended in a 9-9 tie at Surprise Stadium.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez struggled to fool few Cubs hitters. He was charged with two runs on five hits, including a solo homer by Tommy La Stella, in two innings.

Sam Dyson threw a 10-pitch perfect inning of relief, his first appearance since Feb. 25. He had a strikeout and induced a pop up. Tony Barnette allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, including a grand slam, and was pulled after retiring just one batter. Anthony Bass improved over his last out, holding the Cubs to two hits in two scoreless innings.

How Rangers hitters fared: Jonathan Lucroy and Will Middlebrooks each had two hits. Middlebrooks doubled in Lucroy for the second of two runs in the second inning. Nomar Mazara, Mike Napoli and Ryan Rua each drove in runs in the third.

With Ronald Guzman on basde, Drew Robinson homered in the seventh, his second of the spring. Jared Hoying and Jason Martinson (Birdville High alumnus) had back to back homers in the eighth to tie it at 9-9.

 

Drew goes deep in 7th! #SpringTraining2017

A post shared by Kelly Gavin (@kellyspics3) on

Notables: Wesley Wright picked off a runner at first in the third. Napoli threw to second for the caught steeling.

