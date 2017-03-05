Texas Rangers

March 5, 2017 10:06 AM

Inflammation behind him, Andrew Cashner expects to ramp back up

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

It turns out that right upper biceps soreness ailing Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner was nothing more nefarious.

Arm-related injuries are never taken lightly with pitchers and the Rangers wasted no time setting Cashner down for a few days.

“I just had a lot of inflammation but I feel a lot better now and played catch the last two days and haven’t had any problems so barring anything new I don’t think I’ll have any issues,” said Cashner, who played at TCU in 2007. “I think it’s just more about erring on the side of caution.”

Cashner hopes he’s able to start ramping back up this week.

“I’ve had no pain for three days in a row so it’s been good,” he said.

