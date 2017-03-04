Positive progress for two Rangers’ power arms

Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner is working through upper right biceps soreness after being cleared of any significant injury by team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
Cashner played catch out to 120 feet on Friday and was scheduled to do it again Saturday. Cashner did not have an MRI.
“Dr. Meister felt good with what he saw in the evaluation and Cash felt good so we were able to get him out there for five or six minutes,” Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said. “So far so good.”
Right-hander Tyson Ross, who is returning from October surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome, will throw out to to 90 feet on Saturday. He’s scheduled to throw his first bullpen session on Monday if all goes well. Daly said he’ll throw 15 pitches or so, all fastballs. Ross threw 21 pitches off a half-mound on Friday morning.
“He’s a little bit ahead of schedule but within the window of what our medical team laid out,” Daly said. “I think it’s a significant check point. He’s really excited with where he’s at.”
