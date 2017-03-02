Surprise Five goes Super 70s on a throwback Thursday

My first spring training was in 2014. That was the year, if you recall, that injuries ravaged the Rangers beginning with Derek Holland’s dog-tripping knee injury. That spring, nearly every morning we learned of a different player being down and out with an injury. It never stopped into the regular season and well, you remember how that turned out.

Spring training 2017 has been mostly the opposite kind of experience. (Knock on Louisville Slugger wood!) That means less hustle and bustle for reporters. Monotony can set in and the days start seeming eerily similar. Thursday was Day 17 and maybe it was the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the A’s in Mesa, but the first whiff of Groundhog Day came blowing in on the Arizona wind.

Here’s a 1970s music-inspired edition of the Surprise Five for Thursday:

1. Do Yu Feel Like We Do? — Yu Darvish threw a 51-pitch simulated game in the morning and was touched for three earned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out three. The three runs scored on minor leaguer Joe Jackson’s three-run homer.

“I wanted to work on my slider and changeup today which I hadn’t used in my previous game,” Darvish said. “I thought my changeup was pretty good today. I could tell by the reaction of the hitters.”

Closer Sam Dyson and Jose Valdespina also pitched an inning. Dyson allowed two hits, including a homer by Alexeis Bell. Valdespina struck out two and allowed two hits.

2. Haushchild in the City — Right-hander Mike Hauschild showed supreme accuracy in his first outing of the spring. Not so on Thursday against the A’s. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.

“I felt a little bit out of whack,” Hauschild said. “I usually pound the zone with most of my pitches. I got behind everybody and they’re good hitters so you’re not going to have much success if you go 2-0 on every guy.”