Rangers offense continues struggles in loss to A’s

The Rangers dropped to 1-6 in the Cactus League on Thursday after the Oakland A’s prevailed 5-1 at Hohokam Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Starter Mike Hauschild struggled with his command through 2 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk. The A’s scored quickly in the first when Rajai Davis led off with a single and scored on Marcus Semien’s double to the left-field corner. Semien later scored on Ryon Healy’s sacrifice fly. A fielding error by shortstop Hanser Alberto led to an unearned run scoring in the third. Dillon Gee pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two singles, a walk and striking out one. Anthony Bass was touched for two runs on three hits and a walk. Dario Alvarez and R.J. Alvarez each pitched hitless innings and combined for three strikeouts.
How Rangers hitters fared: Hanser Alberto’s single in the seventh scored the Rangers lone run, but alas, he was thrown at second trying to stretch it into a double. Delino DeShields and Alberto both went 2 for 3, combining to collect four of the Rangers’ five hits, all singles ... Joey Gallo was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
