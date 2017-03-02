Adrian Beltre hoping to join Dominican team for WBC in 2nd round

Adrian Beltre most likely not be playing for his native Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. At least not in the first round.
The Rangers third baseman has nursed a strained left calf since Valentine’s Day will have a second MRI and discuss the decision with training staff, a doctor and Rangers general manager Jon Daniels before deciding Friday.
The concern for Beltre, he said, was rushing into game action without proper preparation. Even if the calf feels fine, he doesn’t want to risk another injury or not be ready to play at his All-Star level.
“Obviously, I really want to go but at the same time I don’t want to just go and show up,” Beltre said. “I want to help the team win. That’s why I’m in the middle. I haven’t even played a game yet. I want to make sure I’m healthy, but I’m ready to play and contribute.”
Beltre talked to Dominican manager Moises Alou yesterday. They left the decision pending the MRI.
Beltre still hopes to join the club in the second round if the DR advances.
“If they still need me, I’m going to push for the second, but we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “I wish I had more time to prepare myself and be ready and make a smart decision. If I decide to go [now], I could be rushing it a little bit.”
Beltre’s desire to play for his home country is making the decision tough for him.
“I made my commitment to this team. I’m proud of the Dominican and I want to help my country win so I’m in the middle and I don’t know what to do,” he said.
Stefan Stevenson
