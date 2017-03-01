Surprise Five: A scare for two Faulkners and a foursome’s first

Here’s how you know when you were sick: You’ve blown your nose so much that you apparently blew out your left ear drum and are basically half-deaf.
That’s what I’m going with anyway. You see, my spring training condo roommate, Star-Telegram photographer Max Faulkner, had arrived back at home base around 8 p.m. Wednesday and I had no idea.
Meanwhile, I was going out to the living room to turn off the television after finishing a big plate of Big Buddha Chinese food (my favorite Surprise Chinese place) when Max seemed to appear out of nowhere in the kitchen. No big deal, right? Well, I wasn’t wearing any pants. Max didn’t seem too fazed (or impressed) so not sure what to make of that. This isn’t a giant condo but I didn’t hear the garage door go up or down, car doors close or the house door close.
Anyway, I’m feeling better after battling a nasty viral infection that has now made me partially deaf. Or maybe the rock music finally took its toll.
Sorry, Max!
Here’s what went down with the Rangers on Wednesday:
1. Finally foursome — You can’t get much more integral to the club’s past and future success than four pitchers tha threw for the first time on Wednesday. Starter Cole Hamels and reliever Keone Kela, Matt Bush and Tony Barnette all took turns in a simulated game, which is a step down from an intrasquad game but a step up from live batting practice. The minor league hitters in the box are trying to hurt you and, as Hamels pointed out, there’s no net in front of the mound to protect you from line drives. So how did they do? To varying degrees, decent. Barnette was the most dominant, striking out all four batters he faced. Kela struck out one, walked one over 18 pitches (11 strikes).
Bush struggled in less than a full inning. He allowed two hits, a walk, a hit batter and struck out one over 18 pitches (8 strikes). Hamels threw 39 pitches (22 strikes), walking two and striking out one in two innings.
All four have been taking it slow for several reasons. The spring season is a little longer with the World Baseball Classic this year and the club doesn’t necessarily need to see any of them prove anything too soon. They’ll all be on the Opening Day roster barring injury.
2. Faulkner scare — No, not Max Faulkner’s scare. Left-handed reliever Andrew Faulkner left Wednesday’s game against the Angels after throwing just two pitches. He told trainers he was feeling light-headed. Maybe he has a stomach bug, manager Jeff Banister suggested. He was taken out and be checked out. Should have more details on his condition Thursday morning. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, and it appears not be arm related.
3. Oh, Joe — Look, it’s early. So this doesn’t mean much of anything but Joey Gallo has started the spring 1 for 9 with five strikeouts. What’s concerning is Gallo potentially letting the slow start mess with his head, which typically will only amplify a hitter’s struggles. He needs some positive reinforcement. Perhaps a homer. Check that. He just needs a rope driven hard in a gap somewhere.
4. Mental note — Remember the name Andy Ibanez. Perhaps you already know who he is. He’s the Cuban middle infielder the Rangers signed in July 2015 for $1.6 million. The 23-year-old has been playing with the major league team through the first week of spring and he fits right in. In parts of four games he’s 2 for 5 with a homer and a double.
“He’s come over and looked the part, played well,” Manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s a baseball player. He’s enjoyed himself. He doesn’t look like he’s over-matched in anyway. I think he’s taking advantage of the experience.”
5. We’re really doing five of these things? — Look, it’s been a long day. There’s nothing left in the tank. Plus, after thinking it over, maybe Max was creeped out and was just playing it cool. We might need to talk. In the meantime, check out this cool story about Cole Hamels hanging with Rangers’ top draft pick Cole Ragans on Tuesday. Max shot a cool video of Hamels talking about Ragans, too. Again, sorry, Max!
