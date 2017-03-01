Rangers can’t close as Angels walk off with win

The Los Angeles Angels scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to rally for a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed a first-inning run but regrouped and left trailing 1-0 after 2 2/3 innings of work. He threw 47 pitches, including 20 in the second. Three consecutive singles in the first put the Angels up but Perez limited the damage by ending the inning with a 6-4-3 double play.
A.J. Griffin held the Angels to one hit, a walk and hit a batter over three innings. He struck out one ... Andrew Faulkner left the game after throwing only two pitches in the seventh after feeling light-headed ... Wesley Wright struck out one and allowed a hit in one inning. In the ninth, Adam Loewen struggled with his command, walking three and surrendering an infield-single. Minor league pitcher Richelson Pena replaced Loewen with the bases loaded. A passed ball by minor league catcher A.J. Jimenez made it 2-2. Jose Briceno’s single to right-center field drove in the walk-off winner.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held to four hits, including three singles. Doug Bernier doubled in two runs in the fifth after Rougned Odor walked and Robinson Chirinos was hit by a pitch. Carlos Gomez, Shin-Soo Choo and Mike Napoli combined to go 0 for 7.
Odor stole second base in the fifth setting up Bernier’s RBIs.
Texas
000
020
000
—
2
Los Angeles
100
000
002
—
3
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Los Angeles ab
r
h
bi
C.Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
C.Mybin lf
3
0
0
0
Cardona cf
1
0
0
0
Rbinson lf
1
0
1
0
Sh.Choo rf
2
0
0
0
Calhoun rf
2
1
1
0
J.Hying rf
1
0
0
0
Briceno c
2
0
1
1
N.Mzara dh
3
0
1
0
M.Trout cf
2
0
2
0
DShelds pr
0
0
0
0
Johnson pr
1
0
0
0
M.Npoli 1b
2
0
0
0
Vlbuena 1b
3
0
1
1
R.Gzman 1b
2
0
0
0
M.Thiss 1b
1
0
1
0
Ro.Odor 2b
2
1
1
0
Espnosa 2b
2
0
0
0
Knr-Flf 2b
1
0
0
0
Yng Jr. cf
2
0
0
0
J.Gallo lf
3
0
0
0
J.Marte 3b
2
0
0
0
Hineman lf
1
0
0
0
K.Cwart 3b
1
0
0
0
Chrinos c
1
1
0
0
Mldnado dh
3
0
0
0
Jimenez c
1
0
1
0
Ta.Ward ph
0
0
0
0
Bernier ss
2
0
1
2
C.Perez c
2
0
1
0
De Leon pr
1
0
0
0
Fontana ss
1
0
0
0
A.Ibnez 3b
1
0
0
0
Fltcher ph
1
1
1
0
Mrtnson 3b
1
0
0
0
Pnnngtn ss
1
0
1
0
LaMarre rf
1
0
0
0
Hrmsllo rf
0
1
0
0
Totals 28
2
4
2
Totals 31
3
10
2
DP—Texas 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB—Texas 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Bernier (1), Trout (1). SB—Odor (1). CS—Hoying (2), Williams (1).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Perez
2 2/3
5
1
1
1
1
Pettibone
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Griffin
3
1
0
0
1
1
Faulkner
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bibens-Dirkx H, 1
1
1
0
0
0
0
Wright H, 1
1
1
0
0
0
1
Loewen H, 1
2/3
1
2
1
3
0
Pena BS, 0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Chavez
2
1
0
0
0
3
Meyer H, 1
2
0
0
0
2
1
Middleton BS, 0-1
1
1
2
2
1
0
Miller
1
1
0
0
0
0
Adams
1
1
0
0
0
2
Paredes
1
0
0
0
2
0
Valdez W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
1
1
HBP—by—Griffin (Trout), Middleton (Chirinos). PB—Jimenez. T—2:59. A—3,227
