Rangers rock early but errors allow Diamondbacks to roll

The Arizona Diamondbacks collected 13 hits and took advantage of three errors to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 Tuesday at Surprise Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing of the spring. He allowed one single but faced the minimum after inducing a double play to end the first. Yohander Mendez was also sharp, walking one in two scoreless innings. Ariel Jurado struggled in his lone inning of work, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk. Alex Claudio walked two of the four batters he faced and allowed two unearned runs in the seventh partially because of Ron Guzman’s fielding error at first.
How Rangers hitters fared: Jared Hoying led off the third with a home run to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. They scored another in the inning after Drew Robinson walked and later scored on Mike Napoli’s hot one-hopper that skipped past Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed. Travis Snider was 0 for 2 with a walk and two of the Rangers’ nine strikeouts. In the seventh, minor leaguer Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer. He has never homered in 1,212 career minor league at-bats. Andy Ibanez, who homered Sunday, doubled
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
