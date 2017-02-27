Rangers’ Nomar Mazara strikes early, but Indians prevail

The Rangers jumped out to a first-inning lead but Indians’ pitching shut the offense down the rest of the way to take a split squad game 3-2 at Goodyear Ballpark.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Chi Chi Gonzalez retired six of seven batters he faced, including two strikeouts. He allowed a two-out double in the first before retiring the next four batters. Allen Webster allowed a run on three hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. Tyler Wagner took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two innings. The runs scored in the fifth, which gave the Indians a 3-2 lead. R.J. Alvarez pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts and Jose Valdespina pitched a scoreless eighth but was hit near the groin by a comebacker on the last out of the inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: In the first inning, Jurickson Profar reached on a stand-up triple to the right-field corner and scored on Nomar Mazara’s two-out, two-run homer down the right-field line ... veteran James Loney was 2 for 3 with two singles ... Travis Snider doubled in the third inning ... Brett Nicholas hit into two 6-4-3 double plays. The Rangers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.
