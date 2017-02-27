Diverse group of pitchers vying for Rangers’ fifth rotation spot

Amid rain showers and prolonged unseasonably cool weather at the Surprise Recreation Campus, a diverse group of candidates to fill out the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation has been assembled.
Diversity in this case has nothing to do with nationalities and age, but rather experience and stuff.
Some know the ropes in the majors. Some don’t.
Some pop the catcher’s glove more. One throws a Vulcan pitch. One throws a knuckleball.
They are competing primarily for one roster spot, to be the seat-filler for Tyson Ross until he is declared healthy and ready to join the rotation. The potential consolation prize, and not a bad one, is to win a job as the bullpen’s long man.
Even beyond that, though far less glamorous but critical to any organization’s success, is leaving spring training with the Triple A club ready to be competitive if called upon in case of a big-league injury.
They know what’s on the line and are trying to balance working off the off-season rust and trying to record as many outs as possible.
I’m definitely doing everything I can to make this team, but I just want to make sure I’m set up to keep pitching.
Dillon Gee
“I look at the big picture,” right-hander Dillon Gee said. “I know it what’s at stake here. It’s a competition. I want to do the best I can. If I just get the way I need to be mechanically and execute pitches and it’s better for the long-term health, I’m OK with it.
“Whatever comes from that, I’ll deal with. I’m definitely doing everything I can to make this team, but I just want to make sure I’m set up to keep pitching.”
The competition started Saturday with presumed front-runner A.J. Griffin working two innings in the Cactus League lid-lifter. Dillon Gee and Mike Hauschild made their initial pitches Sunday. Four more were scheduled to audition Monday.
The best performance was turned in by Hauschild, who struck out the side in his first inning and worked around a single for a scoreless second. The right-hander, a Rule 5 pick, filled up the strike zone, worked inside to left-handed hitters and used his forkball and changeup, which he grips between his middle and ring fingers.
“I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve done my whole career,” said Hauschild, who has never pitched in the majors. “I think I’ve done pretty well the last couple years just trying to learn how to use my stuff and pitch a little bit better and what works for me.”
Gee made his debut earlier Sunday, allowing one run in two innings. He is coming off surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome after his seventh season in the majors and is working with pitching coach Doug Brocail to make a few mechanical adjustments that will keep him healthy.
Gee, a Cleburne native who now lives in western Tarrant County, was pleased with his first spring effort. So was Eddie Gamboa, who avoided trouble during two scoreless innings Monday against Milwaukee.
Gamboa, a knuckleballer who can touch 90 mph with his fastball and also throws a cut fastball, worked around four hits and a hit batsman Monday. He picked off former Rangers prospect Lewis Brinson after a double to start the game and got a strikeout and a fly out in the second after the Brewers loaded the bases with one out.
They’re all different. They’re not the same. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re competing. They know that.
Jeff Banister
He throws his knuckleball at three speeds. The strikeout came on the one he throws the hardest, this time at 75 mph.
“It was kind of fun to get your feet wet and get the baseball life going again,” Gamboa said. “It’s definitely a competition. You’ve got to strap it on and be ready to go. This game can take off on you pretty quick.”
Chi Chi Gonzalez retired six of the seven Cleveland Indians he faced as the Rangers took a split-squad team to Goodyear Ballpark. Allen Webster and Tyler Wagner followed Gonzalez, and Nick Martinez gets his first crack at the competition Monday against Arizona.
It’s too early to for Rangers coaches to rank the field, but not too early to like what they have seen from the diverse group of contenders.
“There’s a great variety of pitchers who are in competition for that fifth spot,” manager Jeff Banister said. “They’re all different. They’re not the same. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re competing. They know that.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
