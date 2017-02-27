Rangers’ offense shut down in 5-0 loss to Brewers

Right-handers Eddie Gamboa and Connor Sadzeck took advantage of five outs on the bases to work two scoreless innings apiece Monday, but the Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs against the Texas Rangers’ bullpen and got a combined three-hitter from seven pitchers in a 4-0 victory at Surprise Stadium.
How Rangers hitters fared: Not well. Shin-Soo Choo had a double off the base of the wall in right-center field as the Rangers’ second batter, but they had only one hit over the next six innings. It was an infield single by Rougned Odor. ... The Rangers struck out 12 times, including Mike Napoli in both of his at-bats, and took only one walk. Joey Gallo had it in the second inning.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Eddie Gamboa tossed two scoreless innings, but the weren’t conventional zeroes. The knuckler recorded the game’s first two outs on a pickoff and caught stealing. In the second, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out but didn’t score as Gamboa picked up a strikeout and fly out. ... Connor Sadzeck rebounded from a bad outing in the intrasquad game with two scoreless innings, with his fastball topping out at 98 mph. ... The Brewers broke the scoreless tie with two runs against Brady Dragmire and two more against a wild Jose Leclerc.
