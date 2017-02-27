Tickets for Pudge’s jersey retirement, entire season on sale Friday

Texas Rangers individual game tickets for the 2017 go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, including for Aug. 12 when the club will retire Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez’s jersey. The ceremony honoring Rodriguez will occur during the pre-game of the Rangers-Astros game at Globe Life Park.
Individual tickets for the entire season, except for Opening Day, will be available at the Globe Life Park box office, at texasrangers.com, or by phone at 972-726-4377.
Opening Day tickets for the April 3 opener against the Cleveland Indians are available through an on-line registration opportunity that allows fans a chance to purchase 2017 tickets.
The details from Rangers.com: From now until 5 p.m. March 6, fans can go to texasrangers.com/OpeningDay and sign up to receive Texas Rangers emails. From all fans who sign up for the emails, a pool of randomly selected registrants will be chosen and provided access to an online Home Opener opportunity, based on available inventory. Those selected will be notified by email no later than Wednesday, March 8. A limited number of reserved seats, obstructed view seating, and standing room only tickets will be included in the ticket opportunity. There is no charge to register for this opportunity. This will be the only chance for fans to purchase single game tickets for the home opener at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Fans can also guarantee Opening Day tickets with a purchase of a full or partial season ticket plan.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments