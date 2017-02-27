Knee surgery ends Hamilton’s bid for Rangers opening roster

Josh Hamilton’s bid for the Opening Day roster has ended.
The 2010 American League MVP underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday morning to repair torn meniscus cartilage, and he will need six weeks of rehabilitation before he is able to run again.
Dr. Walt Lowe performed the surgery in Houston and said that the ACL he repaired in June was structurally sound. But the rehab window he recommended will take Hamilton past the April 3 season opener.
The Rangers are open to letting Hamilton continue to rehab in an effort to get back on the field. Once the club breaks camp, he could stay behind at extended spring training and eventually begin playing at Double A Frisco or Triple A Round Rock.
Hamilton is in camp on a minor-league deal. He underwent a knee reconstruction June 8 after a failed rehab attempt last spring and reported to camp without any issues.
But he was injured Tuesday while running arcs around the infield and headed to Houston for an exam with Lowe. Hamilton received a platelet-rich plasma injection with the hopes of calming down the discomfort, but it continued after two days of riding a stationary bicycle.
