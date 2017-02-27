Rangers’ Jurickson Profar first to leave camp for WBC in Korea

Playing baseball all over the world is nothing new for Jurickson Profar. He’s been traveling to different countries since he was a kid playing for select club teams in his native Curacao. So a trip to Korea for the World Baseball Classic is just another checked box on Profar’s baseball atlas
Monday was his last day in Rangers’ camp, at least for a little while.
8 Players the Rangers could have playing in the World Baseball Classic, depending on whether Adrian Beltre is medically cleared by Thursday.
The super-utility infielder is playing for The Netherlands in a bracket that includes Korea, Chinese-Taipei and Israel. Their first game against Korea is scheduled for March 7 in Seoul. The top two teams from the round-robin advance to face the top two teams from the Tokyo bracket in the second round in Tokyo. The other two first-round brackets from Miami and Jalisco, Mexico, advance to San Diego. The four remaining teams play for the WBC championship March 20-22 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
“We have a good team,” Profar said. “A couple of pitchers who can hold up and we have a good lineup so I expect us to do well.”
The longer he wins, the longer Profar will be away from his Rangers’ teammates in Surprise. Players on the final two teams will be out until March 23.
I have a chance to play for my country and play with friends.
Rangers INF Jurickson Profar
“I have a chance to play for my country and play with friends so I’m going to do it,” he said. Profar has played in more than 20 countries, including Japan and all over the Caribbean. Williamsport, Penn., he said, is his favorite.
“Japan was nice,” he said. “It’s clean. I like it over there.”
