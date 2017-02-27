Clock is ticking on Beltre’s decision for WBC

Adrian Beltre said that he remains uncertain if he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic, and the Texas Rangers third baseman has only a few days left to decide.
Beltre said that he must inform Dominican Republic officials by Thursday, when first-round rosters must be finalized. Beltre said that his strained left calf has improved, but he hasn’t run on it hard enough to know if he will be good enough to play.
“Hopefully,” he said.
The Rangers continue to support Beltre’s desire to play for his home country. Beltre has said that this will be his last chance to do so.
But missing the first round won’t necessarily keep him from attempting to play in the second round if the Dominicans advance from a pool that includes Team USA, Colombia and Canada.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments