Rangers ride Rua’s power, Darvish’s pitching past Royals

1:41 Jeff Banister discusses latest Josh Hamilton setback Pause

0:35 TCU's Schlossnagle praises depth of lineup, Barzilli after win

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

0:21 TCU's Fisher on his controversial late foul in loss to West Virginia

4:42 Jimmy Johnson makes rare appearance in Dallas to celebrate 1992 Cowboys Super Bowl team

0:59 Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett says he's fighting CTE, cringes when he see's Zeke leap

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'