Rangers ride Rua’s power, Darvish’s pitching past Royals

Ryan Rua connected for a two-run homer Sunday, and Yu Darvish didn’t allow a run in 1 2/3 innings at the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 at Surprise Stadium.
Andy Ibanez, one of the Rangers’ top prospects, launched a solo homer, and Delino DeShields and Jurickson Profar delivered RBI singles.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored in a variety of ways. Ryan Rua started the scoring with a two-run blast, but their third run came when Jurickson Profar raced home on a bunt hit by Delino DeShields. ... Profar drove in a run in the fourth after Robinson Chirinos reached on a two-base error. ... Andy Ibanez flexed his minor-league muscle in the fifth.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish focused on fastball command and his split-finger fastball. He threw 37 pitches total, 25 in a two-walk, two-strikeout first inning. He did not throw a slider. ... Dillon Gee allowed a run in his two innings. ... Mike Hauschild, competing with Gee and others to be the No. 5 starter or long man, was the Rangers best pitcher. He struck out the side in his first inning and worked a second scoreless frame.
