Rangers fall to Royals in Cactus League opener

Jonathan Lucroy drove in two runs with a double in a five-run third inning Saturday, but the Kansas City Royals scored twice in the eighth inning against roster hopeful Anthony Bass to be the Texas Rangers 7-5 in the Cactus League opener for both teams.
Martin Perez allowed two runs in two innings, and A.J. Griffin issue a three-run homer to Salvador Perez in two innings of work. Closer Sam Dyson worked a scoreless fifth inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Six straight reached with one-out in the third inning, beginning with Delino DeShields’ second walk of the game. Carlos Gomez, Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli followed with singles, and Rougned Odor doubled before Lucroy’s double to the left-field wall. Joey Gallo followed with a walk. ... The regulars made two plate appearances apiece before leaving in the third.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Perez and Griffin rebounded with a scoreless inning apiece after allowing runs in their first inning. ... Eric Hosmer and Perez had back-to-back RBI doubles in the first against Perez, and Griffin missed his spot as Perez connected in the third. ... First baseman Ronald Guzman and second baseman Doug Bernier made consecutive highlight plays behind Dyson in the fifth.
