February 25, 2017 11:55 AM

Rangers finalize 2017 contracts with final seven pre-arb players

By Jeff Wilson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

All of the Texas Rangers’ pre-arbitration players have 2017 contracts after the final seven agree to terms Saturday morning.

Each of the seven will either make the league minimum of $535,000 or just above it. Right-handed reliever Keone Kela signed the largest of the deal at $543,210.

Also getting their contracts finalized were outfielder Delino DeShields ($540,300), infielder Joey Gallo ($537,120), first baseman Ronald Guzman ($535,000), left-hander Yohander Mendez ($536,000) and right-handers Eddie Gamboa ($536,000) and Connor Sadzeck ($535,000).

Each of the 40 players on the 40-man roster, as well as Jake Diekman and Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list, are under contract for 2017.

