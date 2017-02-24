Rangers’ right-hander Tyson Ross eyes mid-March mound session

Rangers right-handed starter Tyson Ross continues to progress through his recovery program, including throwing 30 times from 120 feet Friday morning. He started throwing four weeks ago after having surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in Ocotber.
“Things have been going good. My arm is recovering well and my neck is feeling good,” said Ross, . “I’m happy with how the ball is coming out.”
It was a frustrating year for me. Supposedly being the [No. 1] guy and then making one poor start and being injured all year is never fun.
Rangers RHP Tyson Ross
Ross was named the Padres’ Opening Day starter in 2016 but left the game in the sixth with an injury. It took most of the season for doctors to diagnose the Thoracic issue.
“It was a frustrating year for me,” he said. “Supposedly being the [No. 1] guy and then making one poor start and being injured all year is never fun. It was a mental grind for me. Luckily we sort of figured this thing out towards the end of the year and got this thing taken care of it.”
Ross will continue to take it slow for a couple more weeks, gradually increasing the amount of throws at 120 feet. He expects to throw off a mound in mid-to-late March.
3.03 Earned-run average over 64 starts and 391 2/3 innings for Tyson Ross for the Padres in 2014-15.
“It’s uncharted waters. I haven’t had a surgery like this that has affected my throwing arm. It’s been one day at a time. So far, so good,” said Ross, who had consecutive sterling seasons with the Padres in 2014-15. “The medical staff here is excellent and have been great with the communication and setting up a program for me.”
