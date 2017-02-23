Rangers’ spring broadcast schedule begins with Saturday’s opener

The Texas Rangers will broadcast 16 spring training games on television and 16 games on radio, and will also include 12 games webcast free on texasrangers.com on the gameday audio page.
FOX Sports Southwest is scheduled to air five games and KTXA/Ch. 21 is scheduled to air five games, including March 17 against the Indians at the Alamodome in San Antonio and March 31 against the Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Dave Raymond, Tom Grieve and C.J. Nitkowski will call games on television.
The March 23 game at Surprise Stadium against the Dodgers will air on ESPN.
FSSW also plans to carry the opponents’ television broadcast for an additional five games on March 1, March 14, March 20, March 17; March 22.
The Rangers’ radio flagship, 105.3 The FAN will carry 16 games beginning with the opener this Saturday against the Royals with Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks, and Jared Sandler calling the majority of the games. The Rangers Spanish flagship radio station Univision Radio 1270 AM will carry the final spring training game on April 1 with Eleno Ornelas and Jose Guzman on the call.
The complete Rangers spring training broadcast schedule:
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Radio/TV
Feb. 25
Royals (charity)
Surprise Stadium
2:05
105.3
Feb. 26
Royals
Surprise Stadium
2:05
105.3
Feb. 27
Brewers
Surprise Stadium
2:05
Webcast
at Indians
Goodyear
2:05
Feb. 28
Dbacks
Surprise Stadium
2:05
Webcast
March 1
at Angels
Tempe
2:10
FSSW*/Webcast
March 2
at A’s
Mesa (Hohokam)
2:05
Webcast
March 3
Mariners
Surprise Stadium
2:05
Webcast
March 4
at Brewers
Maryvale
2:05
105.3
March 5
Cubs
Surprise Stadium
2:05
FSSW/105.3
March 6
at Mariners
Peoria
2:10
Webcast
March 7
Rockies
Surprise Stadium
2:05
Webcast
March 8
Open date
March 9
Team Venezuela
Surprise Stadium
2:05
FSSW
March 10
at Dodgers
Glendale
8:05
105.3
March 11
White Sox
Surprise Stadium
2:05
TXA21/105.3
at A’s
Mesa (Hohokam)
2:05
March 12
at White Sox (ss)
Glendale
2:05
105.3
March 13
Giants
Surprise Stadium
8:05
FSSW/105.3
March 14
at Dbacks
Salt River Fields
3:10
FSSW*/Webcast
March 15
Indians
Surprise Stadium
3:05
Webcast
March 16
Open date
March 17
Angels
Surprise Stadium
3:05
FSSW*
Indians (ss)
Alamodome, SA
7:05
TXA21/105.3
March 18
at Reds
Goodyear
3:05
Indians (ss)
Alamodome, SA
2:05
FSSW/105.3
March 19
Mariners
Surprise Stadium
3:05
TXA21/105.3
March 20
at Padres
Peoria
9:10
FSSW*/Webcast
March 21
White Sox
Surprise Stadium
8:05
105.3
March 22
at Angels (ss)
Tempe
3:10
FSSW*/Webcast
March 23
Dodgers
Surprise Stadium
6:05
ESPN
March 24
Padres
Surprise Stadium
3:05
Webcast
March 25
at Mariners
Peoria
3:10
105.3
March 26
Dodgers
Surprise Stadium
3:05
TXA21/105.3
March 27
Rockies
Surprise Stadium
3:05
March 28
at Rockies
Salt River Fields
2:10
March 29
Royals
Surprise Stadium
2:05
March 30
Open date
March 31
Royals
Globe Life Park
7:05
TXA21/105.3
April 1
Royals
Globe Life Park
1:05
FSSW/105.3/1270
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
