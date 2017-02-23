Texas Rangers

February 23, 2017 5:14 PM

Rangers’ spring broadcast schedule begins with Saturday’s opener

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Texas Rangers will broadcast 16 spring training games on television and 16 games on radio, and will also include 12 games webcast free on texasrangers.com on the gameday audio page.

FOX Sports Southwest is scheduled to air five games and KTXA/Ch. 21 is scheduled to air five games, including March 17 against the Indians at the Alamodome in San Antonio and March 31 against the Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Dave Raymond, Tom Grieve and C.J. Nitkowski will call games on television.

The March 23 game at Surprise Stadium against the Dodgers will air on ESPN.

FSSW also plans to carry the opponents’ television broadcast for an additional five games on March 1, March 14, March 20, March 17; March 22.

The Rangers’ radio flagship, 105.3 The FAN will carry 16 games beginning with the opener this Saturday against the Royals with Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks, and Jared Sandler calling the majority of the games. The Rangers Spanish flagship radio station Univision Radio 1270 AM will carry the final spring training game on April 1 with Eleno Ornelas and Jose Guzman on the call.

The complete Rangers spring training broadcast schedule:

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Radio/TV

Feb. 25

Royals (charity)

Surprise Stadium

2:05

105.3

Feb. 26

Royals

Surprise Stadium

2:05

105.3

Feb. 27

Brewers

Surprise Stadium

2:05

Webcast

　

at Indians

Goodyear

2:05

　

Feb. 28

Dbacks

Surprise Stadium

2:05

Webcast

March 1

at Angels

Tempe

2:10

FSSW*/Webcast

March 2

at A’s

Mesa (Hohokam)

2:05

Webcast

March 3

Mariners

Surprise Stadium

2:05

Webcast

March 4

at Brewers

Maryvale

2:05

105.3

March 5

Cubs

Surprise Stadium

2:05

FSSW/105.3

March 6

at Mariners

Peoria

2:10

Webcast

March 7

Rockies

Surprise Stadium

2:05

Webcast

March 8

Open date

　

　

　

March 9

Team Venezuela

Surprise Stadium

2:05

FSSW

March 10

at Dodgers

Glendale

8:05

105.3

March 11

White Sox

Surprise Stadium

2:05

TXA21/105.3

　

at A’s

Mesa (Hohokam)

2:05

　

March 12

at White Sox (ss)

Glendale

2:05

105.3

March 13

Giants

Surprise Stadium

8:05

FSSW/105.3

March 14

at Dbacks

Salt River Fields

3:10

FSSW*/Webcast

March 15

Indians

Surprise Stadium

3:05

Webcast

March 16

Open date

　

　

　

March 17

Angels

Surprise Stadium

3:05

FSSW*

　

Indians (ss)

Alamodome, SA

7:05

TXA21/105.3

March 18

at Reds

Goodyear

3:05

　

　

Indians (ss)

Alamodome, SA

2:05

FSSW/105.3

March 19

Mariners

Surprise Stadium

3:05

TXA21/105.3

March 20

at Padres

Peoria

9:10

FSSW*/Webcast

March 21

White Sox

Surprise Stadium

8:05

105.3

March 22

at Angels (ss)

Tempe

3:10

FSSW*/Webcast

March 23

Dodgers

Surprise Stadium

6:05

ESPN

March 24

Padres

Surprise Stadium

3:05

Webcast

March 25

at Mariners

Peoria

3:10

105.3

March 26

Dodgers

Surprise Stadium

3:05

TXA21/105.3

March 27

Rockies

Surprise Stadium

3:05

　

March 28

at Rockies

Salt River Fields

2:10

　

March 29

Royals

Surprise Stadium

2:05

　

March 30

Open date

　

　

　

March 31

Royals

Globe Life Park

7:05

TXA21/105.3

April 1

Royals

Globe Life Park

1:05

FSSW/105.3/1270

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

