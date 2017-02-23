Texas Longhorn alum Kevin Keyes signs minors deal with Rangers

The Rangers have signed former University of Texas standout Kevin Keyes to a minor league deal. Keyes, who played at Austin’s John Connally High School, has been with the Nationals organization since being drafted by Washington in the seventh round of the 2010 June draft. Keyes was drafted the Rangers in the 26th round in 2007 but he chose to and UT-Austin.
The outfielder/first baseman will join Rangers’ minor league camp. In 2016, he hit a combined .204 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 110 games between Triple A Syracuse and Double A Harrisburg. In seven minor league seasons, Keyes has hit 103 homers, 132 doubles and collected 436 RBIs while hitting .233.
Stefan Stevenson
