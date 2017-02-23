Rangers sign 15 players to one-year deals for 2017, seven still pending

The Rangers agreed to terms on one-year contracts with 15 players on Thursday afternoon. The club has 35 of 42 players on the major league roster (or 60-day disabled list) under contract for 2017.
The seven players not yet to agree to terms are: Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo, Eddie Gamboa, Ron Guzman, Keone Kela, Yohander Mendez and Connor Sadzeck.
Here are the 15 players who agreed to terms on Thursday:
INF Hanser Alberto
LHP Dario Alvarez
RHP Matt Bush
LHP Alex Claudio
LHP Andrew Faulkner
RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez
RHP Mike Hauschild
RHP Jose Leclerc
RHP Nick Martinez
OF Nomar Mazara
C Brett Nicholas
2B Rougned Odor
INF/OF Drew Robinson
OF Ryan Rua
RHP Tyler Wagner
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
