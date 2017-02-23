Texas Rangers

February 23, 2017 3:42 PM

Rangers sign 15 players to one-year deals for 2017, seven still pending

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Rangers agreed to terms on one-year contracts with 15 players on Thursday afternoon. The club has 35 of 42 players on the major league roster (or 60-day disabled list) under contract for 2017.

The seven players not yet to agree to terms are: Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo, Eddie Gamboa, Ron Guzman, Keone Kela, Yohander Mendez and Connor Sadzeck.

Here are the 15 players who agreed to terms on Thursday:

INF Hanser Alberto

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Matt Bush

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

RHP Mike Hauschild

RHP Jose Leclerc

RHP Nick Martinez

OF Nomar Mazara

C Brett Nicholas

2B Rougned Odor

INF/OF Drew Robinson

OF Ryan Rua

RHP Tyler Wagner

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

View more video

Sports Videos