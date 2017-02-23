Martin Perez to pitch Rangers’ spring opener, Yu Darvish on Sunday

Martin Perez will start the Rangers’ spring opener Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. Yu Darvish will start Sunday’s game against the Royals, also at Surprise Stadium. Both pitchers will not throw more than 30 pitches or two innings.
In Friday’s intrasquad game on backfield No. 1, also known as Nolan Ryan Field, Tyler Wagner, Ariel Jurado, Connor Sadzeck, Jose Valdespina, Jose Leclerc and Allen Webster will all pitch.
