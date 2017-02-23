MRI shows no structural damage in Josh Hamilton’s left knee

Rangers first baseman Josh Hamilton said an MRI of his left knee showed no structural damage.
Hamilton flew to Houston to have Dr. Walt Lowe examine his knee after feeling pain while running Tuesday morning.
Hamilton was given a platelet rich plasma injection to help with inflammation. He remains confident he can make a full recovery and comeback to the majors after missing all of 2016.
This is a little tiny blip in the big scheme of things so my confidence hasn’t wavered any. I’m not in any hurry because it’s really early in camp.
Rangers’ Josh Hamilton
“I call it getting the kinks out,” Hamilton said. “After battling with the knee for so long the last couple of years this is a little tiny blip in the big scheme of things so my confidence hasn’t wavered any. I’m still focused on being here and being part of this team. I’m not in any hurry because it’s really early in camp.”
Hamilton hopes to be hitting in the cage and adding more baseball activity by the end of the weekend.
He felt the pain while running arcs in spikes around the infield. During his fourth lap a sharp pain hit him on the outside of his left knee.
“It was enough [pain] to tell me to stop doing what I was doing,” he said. Hamilton continued to throw and warm up but the pain got worse as he stood and watched infield practice.
Dr. Lowe told Hamilton the pain could be caused by a small flap in the cartilage, perhaps caused during a post-procedure where they pack the hole in the articular cartilage, which is similar to a meniscus tear.
