Rangers players, coaches fine with pitchless intentional walks

Major League baseball will get at least one major rules change for the 2017 season.
Indications are that the league will not longer require pitchers to throw four balls off the plate after signaling an intentional walk. Instead, the batter will take first base without a pitch being thrown.
For pitchers and coaches, it’s a good thing. But not necessarily the same reasons the league wanted the change. The league hopes it helps speed up the pace of play but instantly awarding first base. But in ’16, intentional walks occurred only 0.19 per game, the lowest average since the stat was first tracked in 1955. There were 932 intentional walks thrown last season compared with the all-time low of 680 in 1958 when there were half as many games played. So the chances of this change speeding up games is likely to be miniscule.
I’ve seen pitchers throw balls down the middle of the plate and get hit. I’ve seen guys air-mail it. I’ve seen guys spike it. It happens. It’s not a natural action for a pitcher.
Rangers manger Jeff Banister on the intentional walk rules change
Pitchers and coaches, at least among Rangers, are happy to see the awkward throws home removed.
“It’s the art of not throwing a strike. It’s the art of not doing something you’re not used to doing, throwing it wide and out of the strike zone,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It is a challenge for a number of guys, one that everybody thinks they should be able to do until you get on the field with a number of people in the stands and there are consequences. It’s not a natural action for a pitcher.”
Plus, Banister added, if it “carves seconds off the game and we feel comfortable about it, I’m okay with it.”
Starting pitchers are more adept at the practice than relievers.
“As a pitcher, it’s probably more beneficial for me because we’ve all seen what can happen in those four throws,” Rangers’ reliever Tony Barnette said. “Time will tell how guys deal with it.”
“God, I love it,” Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail said. “I don’t have to have a guy throw a ball away. You don’t have to worry about four extra pitches.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments