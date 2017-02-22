Rangers reliever Andrew Faulkner spent off-season hunting

Rangers reliever Andrew Faulkner is what you’d call an avid hunter.
For much of the off-season, the left-hander was roaming the South Carolina wilderness bow hunting white tail deer. Over 150 times, he says. He shot seven deer, two hogs and three javelinas, which are collared peccary and a distant relative of wild pigs and hippos.
It’s a whole lot better for you. It’s all natural and it has a lot of omega fatty acids that regular sausage doesn’t have.
Rangers LHP Andrew Faulkner
Faulkner’s daily routine consisted of 4:30 a.m. wake-ups, breakfast, which included venison sausage, and heading out to the backwoods.
He’d return home by noon, work out at the gym, take a nap, and then head back out for another hunting expedition.
“I don’t even have a TV at the house,” he said.
He bagged to 13-pointers during the off-season, one in South Carolina and one at a ranch near Corpus Christi. He’s tried not to rub it in with teammate Jared Hoying, who’s also an avid bow hunter. Hoying, however, lives in Ohio, which limits hunters to one deer a season. Hoying got his first deer his first day out. His hunting season was over.
We got a big buck down!! #wallhanger #swhacker @Mathews_Archery pic.twitter.com/XV0sb6EGTF— Jared Hoying (@jhoying3035) November 3, 2015
There’s no limit in South Carolina, which is perfect for Faulkner, who has a friend process the animals for their meat.
“It’s a whole lot better for you,” he said of deer meat. “It’s all natural and it has a lot of omega fatty acids that regular sausage doesn’t have.”
2 13-point deers Rangers reliever Andrew Faulkner shot during the off-season.
Bullpen void
Faulkner, 24, who made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2015, could serve a larger role in the bullpen with Jake Diekman out for the first half of the season. He impressed during the spring in ’16 and was on the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Triple A Round Rock in May.
“It was tough but a really good learning experience,” he said. “It sucks being optioned back and forth but it happens for a reason. I learned a lot from it.”
He feels horrible for Diekman, who has been a mentor to him, but is open to the opportunity.
“It’s hard to see that and he’s a really good dude and great teammate,” he said. “Regardless, I have to prove myself and earn something so I’m ready for that.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments