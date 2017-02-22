Hamilton leaves Rangers camp for exam on left knee

Josh Hamilton has flown to Houston to see his orthopedist after experiencing pain Tuesday in his reconstructed left knee.
He felt the discomfort while running arcs on the outfield grass during the Texas Rangers’ first full-squad workout of spring training. The Rangers’ training staff consulted with Dr. Walt Lowe, who performed Hamilton’s season-ending surgery June 8, and he wanted to examine Hamilton.
Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said that it’s far too early to tell how much time Hamilton will miss. He had been working out at first base so far this spring in effort to make himself more versatile as he tries to make the Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee to camp.
“We want to see what Dr. Lowe has to say,” Daly said. “We want to make sure Josh is healthy.”
Hamilton, the American League MVP in 2010, missed all of last season with recurring pain in the knee. He underwent a procedure last spring and attempted to come back early in the season, but the pain returned during his first game on rehab assignment.
