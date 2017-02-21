Rangers have the luxury of multiple options at the leadoff spot

4:58 Rangers manager Jeff Banister's spring message to club Pause

1:29 TCU's Patterson: Shawn Robinson should see game slow down for him in fall

0:42 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We know where we're at. ... We've got games to play, games to win'

1:41 Timberview too much for Crowley in the second half

0:56 PBR cowboys go for wild rides at AT&T STadium

1:38 Timberview Trio Lifts Wolves To Bi-District Win Over Centennial, 76-57

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:17 Southake Carroll sends seven football signees to college on National Signing Day, including two to Baylor