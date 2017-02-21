Rangers have the luxury of multiple options at the leadoff spot

The first spot in the batting order generates more hand-wringing than any other in the lineup, especially considering that the leadoff man is guaranteed to be the first batter in an inning only once per game.
That viewpoint, though, is short-sighted because there’s far more to a leadoff hitter’s impact.
He will have a team’s most plate appearances in each game. No matter when he hits in an inning, he has the requisite abilities to jump-start a rally.
A manager might seek his team’s fastest player to top the order. Another might want the team leader in on-base percentage, assuming he’s not also that team’s best run producer. A little pop is another coveted trait for a leadoff man.
Some combination of the three is ideal.
Having multiple options with that combination to fill the spot is a luxury.
Jeff Banister has that luxury, and as the Texas Rangers held their first full-squad workout of spring training Tuesday, the manager already had molded the top of his lineup.
Shin-Soo Choo and Carlos Gomez will split time taking the Rangers’ first at-bat, and whichever player isn’t batting first is likely to bat second. Each is steeped in experience in the leadoff spot, and each has the tools to capably fill the roll.
.386 Career on-base percentage for Shin-Soo Choo as a leadoff hitter. He has batted first more often in his career than any other spot in the lineup
“I don’t think that you can put enough emphasis on what a real leadoff hitter is and how he uses his skill set,” Banister said. “Whether he’s an on-base guy, whether he’s on on-base guy and a stolen-base guy, whether he’s a power guy and on-base guy, they come in a lot of combination of styles.
“The style, though, of being a guy that is consistent at it, he adds that spark and excitement, just with is personality and consistent. It’s important.”
Banister could choose who bats first based on matchups each game, but he will be mindful of the in 2015 stretch run, too. Delino DeShields was the leadoff man, and while not blessed with the highest on-base percentage, his speed was critical.
Just the threat of him trying to steal altered a pitcher’s approach. DeShields distracted opposing pitchers, who in turn threw more fastballs to help give their catchers a chance to throw out DeShields if he did run.
Meanwhile, Choo was chewing up fastballs en route to an enormous September in which he batted .404 with a .515 OBP to lead the majors. He became the first player to lead the majors in average, OBP, hits (42) and runs (26) in September since Willie Mays did it in 1958.
Yeah, that Willie Mays.
The DeShields-Choo combination helped the Rangers average 5.87 runs a game over the final 30 contests as they secured the American League West title.
“The on-base, the hittability, the power that showed up, he was on as good a run as we’ve seen,” Banister said. “What he was doing for us was phenomenal, just as strong a presence as we’ve had in the lineup in the two years I’ve been here.
“Choo can be that kind of player. He can be the kind of player that in four at-bats can impact a team beyond the normal metrics. He’s a good a connector in the lineup, with dangerous offensive skill sets.”
Choo and Gomez have batted first more times in their careers than any other spot, so they are comfortable with the role and know what it takes to be successful. Choo is the on-base threat, with a career. 386 spot as a leadoff man compared to Gomez’s .315.
That’s typically not good enough, but Gomez posted a .386 OBP last season in 17 games atop the Rangers’ lineup.
Carlos Gomez became the Rangers’ leadoff hitter last season in September, posting a .386 on-base percentage and hitting six home runs in 17 games.
“I have to be prepared for whatever the manager wants, and whatever is good for my team, I’m fine with it,” Gomez said. “I’m used to being in that spot in the lineup. Any spot you hit, you’re going to have some opportunities to help and produce.”
Choo doesn’t have a preference where he hits, though he wants to bat second if Gomez continues to be the on-base threat he was last season. The Rangers believe that Gomez is a threat to steal bases, and, as it was in 2015 with DeShields batting first, Choo could see more fastballs.
“If Gomez is in the leadoff, how he hit the second half, how he did it, it’s a lot of help for the lineup,” Choo said. “I like leadoff, too.”
Choo then asked how the manager was going to decide on who bats first and second on a given game. With Choo and Gomez as options, it sounds like a nice problem to have to solve.
Even before the first day of full-squad workouts Tuesday, Banister already had some thoughts.
“Choo and Gomez will get the bulk of the looks at that leadoff and No. 2 hole,” Banister said last week. “The one thing I like to look at is with Gomez in the leadoff spot, if you remember when Delino was hitting in front of Choo, Choo feasted on having Delino ahead of him. Gomez presents that similar threat.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments