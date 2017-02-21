Rangers’ spring ramps up with intrasquad Friday, Saturday’s opener

The Rangers will hold an intrasquad game at 2 p.m. Friday a day before their spring opener against the Royals at Surprise Stadium.
The intrasquad game will be played on backfield No. 1, also known as Nolan Ryan Field. Left-hander Cole Hamels may pitch an inning or two in that game. Early in spring, pitchers typically don’t throw more than 30 pitches in an outing. They’ll slowly build up their pitch counts as the spring progresses.
Yu Darvish will start Saturday’s opener, followed by Martin Perez, Sam Dyson and Alex Claudio.
The Rangers are scheduled to have their first full squad workout Tuesday morning.
