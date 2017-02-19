Brady Dragmire glad to stick with Rangers after off-season odyssey

Brady Dragmire’s agent told him before the off-season heated up last October that he should prepare to get his feet wet on the free agent market.
By the end of January, Dragmire didn’t just get his feet wet.
“I jumped all the way in,” he said.
The off-season odyssey for Dragmire began Oct. 5 when the Toronto Blue Jays, who drafted the right-handed pitcher in 2011, traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. He was later designated for assignment by the Pirates and the Rangers picked him up on Dec. 2. But the Rangers soon had to make another move and DFA’d him, allowing the Pirates to snatch him back up on Dec. 14. On December 21, he was DFA’d a second time by the Pirates and signed by the Rangers.
He cleared waivers late last month and was assigned to Triple A Round Rock.
“About halfway through I just kind of put my phone away and was just waiting for a phone call to see where I ended up,” said Dragmire, who turned 24 on Feb. 5. “It was a little confusing at first. I’m just glad they grabbed me.”
Dragmire had a 4.38 ERA in 72 innings (45 appearances) for Double A New Hampshire in ’16.
“I’m at the top of my game right now, I believe,” he said. “We’ll see if I can put a few good innings together and see how this spring rolls out and take it from there.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments