Texas Rangers

February 19, 2017 2:12 PM

Rangers’ Elvis Andrus ready for personal joy after career year

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Professionally, it doesn’t get much better than 2016 for Elvis Andrus.

Personally, however, 2017 is going to be his year to celebrate.

Andrus, the longest-tenured Texas Rangers player, got engaged to Venezuelan girlfriend Cori Febles in December.

They announced their baby boy is due in July.

The wedding is set for November in Puerto Rico.

“Been a lot of things going on,” said Andrus, 28, who had career-highs in batting average, RBIs and on-base percentage in ’16.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

View more video

Sports Videos