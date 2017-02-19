Rangers’ Elvis Andrus ready for personal joy after career year

Professionally, it doesn’t get much better than 2016 for Elvis Andrus.
Personally, however, 2017 is going to be his year to celebrate.
Andrus, the longest-tenured Texas Rangers player, got engaged to Venezuelan girlfriend Cori Febles in December.
They announced their baby boy is due in July.
Today I woke up without knowing that my biggest dream came true. I'm gonna be a DAD and is a little boy, I have no words to explain how excited and anxious I am to see my boy. I LOVE YOU ❤️ @cori_febles for being in my life, and to our family be ready for the new member of Andrus Febles familia. Thank u GOD for this blessing ⚾️ #babyboy #litleelvis #babyontheway #cantwaittoseeyou #littlecorvis #thankyougod
The wedding is set for November in Puerto Rico.
“Been a lot of things going on,” said Andrus, 28, who had career-highs in batting average, RBIs and on-base percentage in ’16.
