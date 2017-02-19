Rangers won’t rush Connor Sadzeck regardless of prospect’s progress

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017 Pause

2:48 Rangers' Jeff Banister on Adrian Beltre's injury

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka