Reliever Wesley Wright hasn’t let short stature keep him down

Size doesn’t matter as long as you perform. Even still, the average height of major league players in 2016 was over 6-foot. Pitchers are typically even taller.
Wesley Wright is the exception. He’s 5-foot-9 barefoot, maybe 5-10 with spikes. The left-handed reliever who is hoping to earn a spot with the Rangers hasn’t let his stature hold him back.
Left-handed reliever Wesley Wright last pitched in the majors in 2015, when he threw 7 1/3 innings for the Angels and Orioles after battling shoulder fatigue and inflammation.
“When baseball season is over I always feel like an average normal-height American,” Wright joked. “As soon as I walk into a baseball clubhouse I feel like an 8-year-old.”
It doesn’t help that Wright, 32, still has a boyish, youthful face to go with his height.
“My height has always been a factor but not so much for me,” said Wright, who stood even with his peers until high school in Goshen, Ala. “For everyone else, it’s the first thing they notice because everyone else is usually so big. I’ve never let that determine how far I can go or what I should be doing.”
Three seasons with at least 70 appearances for the Astros and Rays between 2008 and ’13 led to shoulder fatigue in 2015. He pitched in 19 games for the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox in ’16 compiling a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.
“It’s been a rough couple of years but this is definitely the best I’ve felt in a year and a half,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep building on that and get back to where I was in 2014.”
With a good spring, Wright could be an option to help fill the bullpen void left by Jake Diekman.
“People would always see me and not know what to expect,” he said. “Once they saw me throw my height didn’t matter as much.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
