Rangers add minor league catcher A.J. Jimenez to major league camp

Catcher A.J. Jimenez signed a minor league deal with the Rangers Friday with an invitation to major league spring training. Jimenez, 26, was on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster before being designated for assignment on Feb. 9 and released Feb. 13. He has spent nine seasons in the minors with the Jays, including Triple A Buffalo in ’16 when he hit .241 with four homers in 67 games.
He’ll report to camp on Sunday, which will give the Rangers 61 players in major league camp, including 21 non-roster players.
