Texas Rangers

February 17, 2017 2:12 PM

What else is new? Rangers given long odds to win World Series

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Han Solo once said, “Never tell me the odds.”

Sorry, Han. It’s one of those necessary pieces of information — whether you gamble or not — that comes out this time of year. The 2017 odds for the coming major league season by www.mytopsportsbooks.com/ have been posted.

The Rangers are given 30-to-1 odds to win the World Series. The Chicago Cubs are the favorite to win consecutive titles at 7-to-1, with the Boston Red Sox leading the American League with 8-to-1 odds. Nine teams are favored ahead of the Rangers, including the Houston Astros at 18-to-1. Four A.L. teams, including the Cleveland Indians (17-to-2) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-to-1) are ahead of the Rangers. Other odds makers haven’t been high on the Rangers either. It could be worse, Rangers fans. The Brewers, Twins and Padres are 500-to-1 long shots.

Odds to win the 2017 World Series

Cubs: 7/1

Red Sox: 8/1

Indians: 17/2

Dodgers: 10/1

Nationals: 11/1

Mets: 16/1

Giants: 16/1

Astros: 18/1

Blue Jays: 25/1

Rangers: 30/1

Cardinals: 33/1

Yankees: 35/1

Orioles: 40/1

Tigers: 50/1

Mariners: 50/1

Rockies: 66/1

Royals: 66/1

Pirates: 66/1

Angels: 75/1

White Sox: 100/1

Marlins: 100/1

Diamondbacks: 125/1

Braves: 125/1

Rays: 125/1

Phillies: 200/1

Reds: 250/1

Athletics: 400/1

Brewers: 500/1

Twins: 500/1

Padres: 500/1

Most likely 2017 World Series matchups

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox: 17/1

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians: 18/1

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox: 24/1

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Indians: 51/2

Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox: 51/2

Odds to win 2017 AL MVP

Mike Trout, Angels: 4/1

Jose Altuve, Astros: 13/3

Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 9/2

Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays: 7/1

Manny Machado, Orioles: 8/1

FIELD: 4/1

Odds to win 2017 NL MVP

Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 5/1

Kris Bryant, Cubs: 6/1

Corey Seager, Dodgers: 7/1

Yoenis Cespedes, Mets: 7/1

Daniel Murphy, Nationals: 9/1

FIELD: 2/1

Odds to win 2017 AL Cy Young

Chris Sale, Red Sox: 3/1

Justin Verlander, Tigers: 11/2

Aaron Sanchez, Blue Jays: 6/1

Corey Kluber, Indians: 7/1

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees: 7/1

FIELD: 4/1

Odds to win 2017 NL Cy Young

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: 4/1

Jon Lester, Cubs: 11/2

Max Scherzer, Nationals: 6/1

Noah Syndergaard, Mets: 8/1

Madison Bumgarner, Giants: 8/1

FIELD: 18/7

Odds to be the first manager fired in 2017

Bryan Price, Reds: 5/1

Bob Melvin, Athletics: 6/1

Paul Molitor, Twins: 6/1

Brad Ausmus, Tigers: 7/1

John Gibbons, Blue Jays: 9/1

FIELD: 17/8

Odds another trade occurs before the regular season begins: 1/25

O/U players suspended for PEDs in 2017: 5.5

Odds to be a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame class

Trevor Hoffman: 1/90

Chipper Jones: 1/85

Vladimir Guerrero: 1/75

Barry Bonds: 3/2

Roger Clemens: 3/2

Edgar Martinez: 2/1

Mike Mussina: 7/1

Curt Schilling: 7/1

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

View more video

Sports Videos