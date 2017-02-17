What else is new? Rangers given long odds to win World Series

Han Solo once said, “Never tell me the odds.”
Sorry, Han. It’s one of those necessary pieces of information — whether you gamble or not — that comes out this time of year. The 2017 odds for the coming major league season by www.mytopsportsbooks.com/ have been posted.
The Rangers are given 30-to-1 odds to win the World Series. The Chicago Cubs are the favorite to win consecutive titles at 7-to-1, with the Boston Red Sox leading the American League with 8-to-1 odds. Nine teams are favored ahead of the Rangers, including the Houston Astros at 18-to-1. Four A.L. teams, including the Cleveland Indians (17-to-2) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-to-1) are ahead of the Rangers. Other odds makers haven’t been high on the Rangers either. It could be worse, Rangers fans. The Brewers, Twins and Padres are 500-to-1 long shots.
Odds to win the 2017 World Series
Cubs: 7/1
Red Sox: 8/1
Indians: 17/2
Dodgers: 10/1
Nationals: 11/1
Mets: 16/1
Giants: 16/1
Astros: 18/1
Blue Jays: 25/1
Rangers: 30/1
Cardinals: 33/1
Yankees: 35/1
Orioles: 40/1
Tigers: 50/1
Mariners: 50/1
Rockies: 66/1
Royals: 66/1
Pirates: 66/1
Angels: 75/1
White Sox: 100/1
Marlins: 100/1
Diamondbacks: 125/1
Braves: 125/1
Rays: 125/1
Phillies: 200/1
Reds: 250/1
Athletics: 400/1
Brewers: 500/1
Twins: 500/1
Padres: 500/1
Most likely 2017 World Series matchups
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox: 17/1
Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians: 18/1
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox: 24/1
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Indians: 51/2
Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox: 51/2
Odds to win 2017 AL MVP
Mike Trout, Angels: 4/1
Jose Altuve, Astros: 13/3
Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 9/2
Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays: 7/1
Manny Machado, Orioles: 8/1
FIELD: 4/1
Odds to win 2017 NL MVP
Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 5/1
Kris Bryant, Cubs: 6/1
Corey Seager, Dodgers: 7/1
Yoenis Cespedes, Mets: 7/1
Daniel Murphy, Nationals: 9/1
FIELD: 2/1
Odds to win 2017 AL Cy Young
Chris Sale, Red Sox: 3/1
Justin Verlander, Tigers: 11/2
Aaron Sanchez, Blue Jays: 6/1
Corey Kluber, Indians: 7/1
Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees: 7/1
FIELD: 4/1
Odds to win 2017 NL Cy Young
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: 4/1
Jon Lester, Cubs: 11/2
Max Scherzer, Nationals: 6/1
Noah Syndergaard, Mets: 8/1
Madison Bumgarner, Giants: 8/1
FIELD: 18/7
Odds to be the first manager fired in 2017
Bryan Price, Reds: 5/1
Bob Melvin, Athletics: 6/1
Paul Molitor, Twins: 6/1
Brad Ausmus, Tigers: 7/1
John Gibbons, Blue Jays: 9/1
FIELD: 17/8
Odds another trade occurs before the regular season begins: 1/25
O/U players suspended for PEDs in 2017: 5.5
Odds to be a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame class
Trevor Hoffman: 1/90
Chipper Jones: 1/85
Vladimir Guerrero: 1/75
Barry Bonds: 3/2
Roger Clemens: 3/2
Edgar Martinez: 2/1
Mike Mussina: 7/1
Curt Schilling: 7/1
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments