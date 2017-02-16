Rangers’ Josh Hamilton considered retirement after latest surgery

In the days after his 10th and most serious knee surgery last May, a procedure that reconstructed his left knee, Josh Hamilton considered retirement.
The rehabilitation process and missing all of 2016 made a return seem impossible at the moment. But one morning walking out to his workout barn at his Keller home, Hamilton had an epiphany.
“It just hit my heart and head that I think I’ve got a lot left in the tank, not just a little. So I wanted to give a try,” said Hamilton, who agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp. He’s in camp five days early convinced he can earn a spot on the Rangers’ Opening Day roster.
I’m getting older but at the same time I can still do the things I used to do and I’ve seen glimpses. It’s about getting there on a more consistent basis. My overall health is great. Most important thing is my mental health and peace is good.
“If I’m healthy, I know I’ll get out there and perform,” he said. He feels great eight months after surgery. The time away from the game, he said, was not only good for him as a father in the wake of a divorce, but it also allowed his body to recuperate from nine rugged years in the big leagues.
“Obviously, divorce is hard anytime you go through that. The biggest factor in that is kids and wanting them to adjust,” he said. “The injury allowed that to happen. I was able to spend more time with them and really be dad like I wanted to be for the first time. That in of itself gave me a lot of peace.”
If missing the entire season had a silver lining, it was that, Hamilton said.
“Obviously, I wanted to play, but I really feel like I was where I supposed to be at that time,” he said. During his recovering, Hamilton wondered if he was mentally prepared for the grind again.
“There were thoughts in my head about whether or not I had anything left in the tank,” he said. “I just had to have a come to Jesus meeting and really pray about it and think about if I was mentally ready to give it another go or if I was done.”
He’s not done.
