Veteran James Loney still platoon option with Mike Napoli at first

Veteran James Loney knew when he signed a minor league deal with the Rangers during the off-season that the club was still looking for another every day first baseman.
So the return of Mike Napoli Thursday morning didn’t alter Loney’s outlook on the spring. Nor did it change how manager Jeff Banister views the veteran.
We want options. As we know, there are so many things than can and do happen between now and Opening Day.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
Loney, 33, who hit .265 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 100 games with the Mets a year ago, said the Rangers’ organization “is definitely first class.”
“They actually told me before I signed, that they were still looking at other guys,” he said. “I still felt like it was the best opportunity for me. First base is pretty limited out there at times with certain teams.”
On the second day of camp, before position players are required to report, Banister was understandably hesitant to handicap Loney’s chances.
“It doesn’t change the plan with James Loney or anybody else,” Banister said. “These guys have to get out on the field, play in games and compete. How things shape out there will be some more clarity to it all as we move forward. We want options. As we know, there are so many things than can and do happen between now and Opening Day.”
The left-handed hitting Loney has struggled against left-handers in recent years since he hit .299 against both right-handers and left-handers in 2013. In ’16, he hit .282 against righty-handers and .173 against lefties.
.282 Batting average for left-hitting James Loney against right-handed pitchers in 2016, compared to .173 against left-handers.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Loney, who has averaged 12 homers, 75 RBIs and a .284 batting average in his career. “It’s new excitement for me, a new team, new guys, just ready to get going. There’s always situations that arise and whenever that opportunity is I’ll be ready.”
