It’s done (finally): Napoli returns to Rangers on one-year deal

The announcement of Mike Napoli’s one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers first thing Thursday morning hardly rates as breaking news, but at least it’s now official.
Napoli was introduced at an 8 a.m. news conference and said that the Rangers were always first on his list from the moment he hit free agency in November. The deal took longer to come together, as did the 40-man roster spot that was needed to fit him into the organization.
But he was on the field with the rest of the early-reporting position players and glad to be there.
“Obviously, I wanted to be here,” Napoli said. “From the beginning, just going through the process, them showing interest in me, I knew it was a great opportunity to come back here.”
Manager Jeff Banister confirmed that Napoli will be the Rangers’ everyday first baseman, replacing Mitch Moreland. Banister said that Napoli is a quality defender, though not the Gold Glover that Moreland was, and is the power bat that completes the lineup.
“He adds another bully in the box for us, one that we know very well,” Banister said. “He adds the diminish necessarily to solidify what we felt was a really good offense. That’s the tactical side of it. The human side of it is we bring a guy back into our clubhouse and on our team that is not just a uniform. It’s a person that lives and breathes winning.”
