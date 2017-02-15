Rangers coaches, staff have a night of fun before the grind

Call it team building. Call it a night of fun. Or maybe just call it a way of forgetting you’re alone on Valentine’s Day? Whatever the reason, and it sounds like it was a little bit of each, the Texas Rangers’ coaches and operations staff spent Tuesday night together in Surprise at Uptown Alley, which describes itself as Arizona’s ultimate entertainment venue. It includes 40 bowling lanes, laser tag and multiple bars and restaurants.
“Having fun is crucial,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We’re starting that marathon. A lot of guys didn’t have their wives, fiancés or girlfriends with them on Valentine’s Day so they all had their own Valentine’s date last night, I guess you could say.”
