Rougned Odor hopes to learn from Venezuela stars during WBC

The chance to play for his native country Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic was an easy decision for Rangers’ Rougned Odor.
So when he got the call asking if he’d mind coming off the bench instead of starting at second base he didn’t hesitate.
23 All-Star games combined for Miguel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Victor Martinez and Carlos Gonzalez, Rougned Odor’s teammates for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Besides, Odor reasoned, what better way to spend a couple weeks this spring than watching and learning with some of the game’s greatest players, including the Astros’ Jose Altuve, the Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez and the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez. He’ll also join Rangers’ teammates Martin Perez and Robinson Chirinos on the roster.
“This is an honor for me to play for Venezuela in the WBC,” he said. “Those guys are great players. Being around those guys, it’s good experience. Maybe I can learn a lot of little things that can help me a lot. That’s why I want to go.”
Odor said he’s heard rumblings that he could be used at third base, a spot he’s never played. He’s fine trying.
“For my team I’d do it,” he said. “Like we always say, we learn something new every day. Being around those guys who are really good in the big leagues, we can learn a lot, especially with Altuve. We’re going to take ground balls together, we’re going to hit together. He’s a great guy and I can learn a lot from him.”
