Rangers’ Rougned Odor aims to be picky at the plate, improve defense

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor isn’t sure how much better he can get but he’s going to keep trying to improve.
Odor, 23, who led the Rangers with 33 homers in 2016, wants to be more selective at the plate and more reliable defensively at second base.
“I’m the type of guy who likes to swing but now I want to select my pitch,” said Odor, who arrived for spring training Wednesday morning. “Look for my pitch and swing at my pitch, not what he throws.”
I think I can get better. Those little things are going to make me a better player.
Odor walked only 19 times a year ago but still maintained a .296 on-base percentage.
“I don’t know how good I can be,” he said. “I feel like I had a pretty good year. We didn’t finish like we wanted to but I put 100 percent on the field the whole year.”
He had a league-high 22 errors for second basemen in ‘16 despite pulling off multiple sterling plays. The routine play was often more challenging.
“I think I can get better,” he said. “Those little things are going to make me a better player. Sometimes I lose my focus. The [highlight] plays will come. Try to make the routine plays, that’s the first step.”
