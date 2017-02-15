Napoli deal with Rangers likely to be announced Thursday

Mike Napoli was scheduled to fly to Arizona on Wednesday to undergo a physical exam, and the Texas Rangers are expected to announce his one-year deal Thursday.
The slugger will be making his third stint with the Rangers, who acquired him before the 2011 season and again during the 2015 campaign. The Rangers have qualified for the playoffs in each of the three seasons he has played for them.
Napoli fills the void at first base left by Mitch Moreland, who left in December for Boston. Napoli posted career-highs last season in home runs (34) and RBIs (101) for Cleveland and helped guide the Indians to the World Series.
Arguably his best season came in his first with the Rangers. He batted a career-high .321 with 30 homers and 75 RBIs in only 369 at-bats.
